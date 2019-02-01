Draft council proposal looks to ban election posters in Louth

A draft council proposal, seen by The Democrat, would see the removal of "implied consent" to erect election posters on council property, if it is passed.

In this case, 'council property' includes: electricity poles and lamps, road/traffic/pedestrian signage, roadside traffic barriers or railings, traffic lights, bridge parapets, overpasses, pedestrian bridges, green areas, roadside verges and roundabouts.

According to the proposal, one of the main reasons given is that "more direct forms of communication have become more widely used in the modern digital age."

The proposal goes on to say that "it has been the Council's experience that during election campaigns the number of complaints increase in number from the public and community groups including local Tidy Towns groups and their representative body."

The document also adds that the nature of the complaints received can range from "unsightly and inappropriate placement of posters to (their) hazardous placement."

The environmental impact of the cessation of the use of election posters was also discussed, with the use of plastics in the posters themselves and the cable ties used to fix them to poles etc. being a concern.

The cost savings benefits to candidates was also mentioned.

Previously, the Democrat spoke to local councillors about their thoughts on such a potential proposal, with a mix of opinions:

Cllr Mark Dearey said: “I think posters are an important part of elections. Their erection should be better managed, but nonetheless I think they do aid public engagement and probably turn out too."

Cllr John McGahon echoed a similar belief:

“Removing posters I actually think provides a really big advantage for incumbent councillors. So by me actually agreeing to a poster ban, that would actually suit me down to the ground.

“I remember in 2014 when I was up against, as a first time candidate at 23 years of age, up against sitting councillors, people who were much better known. Actually getting posters out there and getting my face out there was of real importance to me.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Maeve Yore was in support of any such proposal.

“I would love if all councillors (and parties) did this in Louth.”

Cllr Peter Savage was also a fan.

"I have been 45 years on Louth County Council and I don’t think I have ever put up a poster. I fully agree with the concept. I think if existing and aspiring candidates want to put something useful on their literature they could put useful environmental information or historical information about their area."

Local elections in Louth take place this year on Friday May 24.