Over 120 homeless adults access emergency accommodation in Louth in December

124 homeless adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Louth during the week of December 24-30 2018, according to figures released by the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government today.

This is four fewer than the same period in November 2018.

The only counties in Ireland which reported higher numbers, are Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Kerry and Galway.

The Homelessness Report, places Louth in the North East region along with Monaghan and Cavan.

Monaghan recorded five people as homeless, the same as reported in November, and Cavan recorded 12 - up from nine the previous month.

Eighteen families were recorded as homeless in the North East region in December.