Submissions sought on UK nuclear power plant planned for site 100 miles from Dundalk

Construction of a new nuclear power plant on the Isle of Anglesea in the UK, roughly 100 miles from Dundalk, looks set to go ahead with concerned parties invited to make submissions to Louth County Council before Friday February 15.

Wylfa Newydd is a proposed new nuclear station on a site adjacent to the old Magnox Power Station that was shut down in 2015.

An application to build two advanced boiling water reactors was submitted by Horizon Nuclear Power to the Office of Nuclear Regulation on 4 April 2017.

Louth County Council are inviting the submissions as part of a transboundary environmental consultation that is taking place on the development.

It follows the announcement last week that Horizon Nuclear Power was suspending its UK nuclear development programme, including plans for the proposed Wylfa Neywdd plant in Anglesey, North Wales.

The UK Planning Inspectorate has confirmed however, that the development consent application (planning application) for the Wylfa Newydd plant has not been withdrawn by the applicant, and it will be continuing with its assessment of the application for the Wylfa Newydd plant as normal.

The Department of Housing Planning and Local Government sought clarification from the UK Planning Inspectorate on the implications of the announcement for the transboundary environmental consultation with Ireland.

