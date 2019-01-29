Friary Youth Club
Dundalk's Friary Youth Club raise over €1400 for Zoe Murphy Appeal
Friary Youth Club reunion
The Friary Youth Club held a reunion party last Saturday night in Dundalk with all donations going to the Zoe Murphy Appeal.
By all accounts, a great night was had by all who attended.
Organisers of the reunion were delighted to share with the Dundalk Democrat today, that €1,407 was raised on the night for Zoe Murphy.
All involved in the night want to thank everyone who came along and supported the great cause.
