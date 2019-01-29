Calls for north Louth to be declared a game sanctuary

Louth Cllr Peter Savage, informed members at the January Louth County Council meeting, that it would be his intention to introduce a motion that the north Louth area would be declared a game sanctuary.

He enquired at the meeting if it would be something that would be in their remit or “would it be something that would have to go through a very long process?”

In her response Chief Executive Joan Martin mentioned that there are considerable designations in north Louth already but that a full outline of what ones are there, could be collated in advance of Cllr Savage's motion.

Cllr Savage said that “it seems ridiculous that most of those shooting in the area don't come from the locality at all.

“The pheasants”, he continued, “or whatever of them that's left would walk up and talk to you. And these people are able to go home with a [bunch] of them across their shoulders.”

He went on to speak of the enjoyment people in the area got from viewing the birds, including from viewing points that Louth County Council helped install.

“I think we should develop that rather than open the thing up for people to come in and shoot them and do away with whatever birds are there”, he concluded.

The Chief Executive said that the council would look at what designations are there in advance of his motion.