Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday January 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Duignan of Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie late of Loughglynn, Co. Roscommon, Michael will be sadly missed by his friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Robert Menary of 43 An Chearnog, Toberona, Dundalk

Beloved son of Joe and Kathleen, dear father of the late baby Carson, brother of John, Christopher, Kelly and Joanne. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law Donna, brother-in-law Anthony, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 12 noon - 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday at 12 noon to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Byrne of Milltown, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Beloved son of Michael and Madge, dear brother of Micheal, Paul, Laura, Wayne and the late Gavin and Jason. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home from 5pm - 8pm on Tuesday and from 11am on Wednesday morning with removal to St. Nicholas' Church at 2.40pm, arriving for Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Kilkerley Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Priscilla Davidson (née Hughes) of St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. 27th January 2019. Priscilla beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Anne, Patsy, Trevor and Barry and nanny of Alan, Padraig, Sabraina, Orlena, Shannon, Danielle, Sarah, Calvin, Amy and Nathan and sister of Una Gray. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from from 4pm on Monday. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 12.40 walking to St. Nicholas' Church arriving for Mass at 1.O’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family Flowers only. Donations to the North Louth Hospice.

The death has occurred of Jim McShane of Meadow Grove and formerly of Castletown Road, Dundalk

Beloved husband of Ronnie (née Boyle) and dear dad of Mark, James, Carolyn and Aoife. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Rosie, Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sister Margaret Cotter, brothers Benard and Hugh, son in-law Paddy, daughters-in-law Rosie and Anne-Marie, Aoife's partner Gerard, grandchildren Abbie, Ethan and Clíodhna, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence Meadow Grove from 11am to 8pm Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Paddy Smyth of Caraban, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and girls. (Ex. Irish Army). Son of Oliver and the late Kathleen. Beloved husband of Carmel and dear father of Tanya and Donna. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers Mickey, Ollie and Dessie, sisters Anna, Kathleen and Frances, father-in-law Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Tanya's partner Tony, Donna's partner Fintan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

The death has occurred of James Tuite of Eastham Park, Bettystown, Meath and Dundalk

Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Valerie, Geraldine, Billy, Brian and Raymond. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Rosheen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later