'Beef Plan Movement' set for first Monaghan meeting

A new movement for beef farmers in Ireland, which hopes to regain control of an animal from birth to slaughter and beyond, as well as allowing the farmer make a living, will have its first meeting for farmers in Monaghan this Wednesday January 30 at 8pm in the Glencairn Hotel in Castleblayney.

Micheal Rafferty, the beef plan representative for County Monaghan contacted the Dundalk Democrat regarding the new movement. According to Michael, the beef plan movement started about four months ago when a group of farmers got together to put together a plan for the Irish beef sector. The movement has since grown to 15,000 members.

Micheal said that, “despite the importance of the beef sector to the rural economy, farmers had never put down on paper what they aspired from the sector. This is the first plan written by farmers for farmers.

“We are seeking to take back control of our industry”, said Micheal, “by assembling 40,000 farmers countrywide to stand together, as the current situation of selling our produce in single file has not yielded a viable or sustainable enterprise for us or our families.

“In fact the group has now formed a company, but all those involved are volunteers who are farmers and feel passionately about changing the destination we are all heading towards.

“I myself farm part-time outside Carrickmacross and run an organic suckler beef farm”, Micheal continued.

“The Monaghan meeting will feature a top drawer of speakers from the beef plan leadership who will explain our plan, and update farmers on the opportunities which have surfaced since we started on this journey last November.

“We believe farmers shouldn’t just accept their lot, but deserve to be paid a decent price for their top quality cattle, and that price should be a profitable price, not €3.70 as is on offer from factories at the minute.

“Dairy, tillage, sheep and all category of farmers are welcome to come to the meeting. Every meeting across the country has been full house, night after night, and our support base now stands at 15,000.

“We would encourage farmers to come early and register with the beef plan which only costs 10 euro. This covers administration, venue costs and other costs.

As the rep for County Monaghan, I would encourage all farmers including young farmers to come along and hear what this new group are all about. We have received the full backing of 7 breed societies and ICSA, IHFa and Farmers rights group to name a few.

“Our meeting in Ballinsloe was filmed and featured on ear to the ground on RTÉ TV this[last] week.

“We have been very encouraged by the huge numbers of young farmers who have supported the group right around the country, and they will be warmly received in Castleblayney too”, Micheal concluded.

For more information go to www.beefplan.ie