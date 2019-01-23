Man crashed car into wall in Ardee and then went to pub, court hears

A 22-year-old man crashed a car into a wall in Ardee, left the scene and went into a pub, the local district court heard last week.

Conor Farrelly from Muff Crescent, Nobber appeared charged with several offences, and offered guilty pleas to dangerous driving and not being insured.

Inspector Ronan Carey, prosecuting, outlined the circumstances surrounding the accident at Bridge Street in the town on November 11 2017.

The defendant was driving a 2011 BMW through the town, and was identified by witnesses.

He wasn’t co-operative when approached by an investigating officer.

Insurance and a driving licence were demanded from him, which he didn’t produce.

Catherine Taaffe solicitor said the defendant had a two-year-old child.

He had lost his way for a time, hanging round with the wrong people and doing the wrong things.

He was now living at home and working with his father.

Judge Coughlan imposed concurrent two year driving bans on the defendant in respect of the dangerous driving and insurance offences.

He also sought a probation report in respect of the defendant doing 240 hours community service in lieu of five months in jail.

He put the case back to May 13 to finalise sentence.