Information for Louth motorists driving to UK post Brexit

As has been reported earlier in the week, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, motorists in the Republic of Ireland will be obliged to carry proof of insurance known as ‘Green Cards’ if they intend to drive in Northern Ireland or the rest of the UK on or after March 29 2019.

Liberty Insurance have provided some details on how it will affect motorists.

It should first be noted that a Green Card will only be required in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to Liberty.

A Green Card is an internationally recognised insurance document which provides proof of the minimum compulsory motor insurance cover required by the country you are visiting. It is a hard copy document which is printed on green paper and demonstrates to relevant authorities that the vehicle being driven in their jurisdiction has valid motor insurance cover.

In the event of a ‘no deal’ scenario, from 29th March 2019, you will be required to carry a Green Card when driving in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. As there is currently no requirement to have a Green Card they are not yet being issued to customers(of Liberty Insurance).

If however you plan on driving in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on or after the 29th March 2019, then you should contact your insurance provider four weeks before your anticipated travel to request a Green Card.

You can find out more about the Green Card here

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland have also complied a set of questions and answers on Brexit and the Green Card which may be of some help.