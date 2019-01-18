Gardaí in Monaghan seek public's help in relation to car seen in Inniskeen

Gardaí in Monaghan are seeking the public's assistance in relation to a car last seen in Inniskeen and which is suspected to have been used in numerous burglaries in the region.

According to the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page, gardaí are seeking:

"Information in relation to a black Audi A3 seen in the Inniskeen area of Co. Monaghan less than fifteen minutes ago."

"This vehicle is suspect for numerous burglaries in the region. Please be vigilant and report any sightings of this vehicle to us at Carrickmacross on 042 9690190."