Eight Dundalk and north Louth community organisations to get support funds

Eight local community organisations have been approved for support funding under the Community Services Programme Support Fund, according to Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd.

The eight organisations are as follows:

Ait na nDaoine Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta - €4,950.00

Cooley Complex Company - €2,200.00

Dundalk Media Centre Company - €4,400.00

Holy Family Parish Community Crèche Company - €19,800.00

Ionad Na nDaoine An tShlanaitheora Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta - €6,600.00

Muirhevnamor Community Council Company - €2,200.00

Omeath District Development Company - €3,850.00

Stephenstown Pond Trust Company - €3,300.00

Welcoming the funding, Deputy O'Dowd said that today’s announcement will give some piece of mind to local community services in 2019.

O’Dowd said: “In October of 2018 approval was given to continue the Community Services Programme Support Fund on a once-off basis to be delivered in 2019 pending completion of the CSP review.

“The funding today is hoped to reduce the financial challenges faced by smaller CSP support organisations and maintain their viability pending the completion of the CSP review.”