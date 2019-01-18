Deaths in Dundalk - Friday January 18 2019

The death has occurred of Brigid-Briege Treanor (née Laverty) of St. Fursey's Terrace, Cockehill, Blackrock and formerly of Patrick St., Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday January 16, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family at the Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Séamus, parents Michael and Ellen, sister Eileen.

Briege will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Siobhan, Bernadette, sons Thomas, Micheál and Kieran, brothers Francie, Bernard, Michael, Anthony, Peter and Vincent, sisters Celie, Una, Mary, Veronica, Concepta and Bernadette, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Selena, Kieran, Sharon, Emma, Robert, Christopher, Ciara, Orla, Shane, Aoíse and Séamus, great-grand-daughter Sophia, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence St, Fursey's Terrace from Friday 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1pm proceeding on foot to the Greengates then driving to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for funeral mass at 1.30pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday for family members only please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Anne's Day Centre, St. Oliver's Hospital.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Garda Shane McGinn of Knocknagoran, Omeath, Louth / Castleblayney, Monaghan



Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved son of Philip and Anna (nee Laverty), brother of Cormac and Joanne and boyfriend of Alma (McGovern).

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brother, sister, girlfriend, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, many friends and his colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

Reposing at the family home (Eircode A91 X560) from 2pm to 9pm on Friday and from 10am to 9pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday at 12.15pm to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castleblayney.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and Little Blue Heroes c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Sunday, please

May he rest in peace