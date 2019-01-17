€285,000 secured for Louth sports clubs

Dundalk Cllr John McGahon, has said the review of unsuccessful 2018 sports capital grants has resulted in four clubs in Louth.

The four clubs to receive the funding are:

Bellurgan FC €58,000 for flood light instillation and pitch upgrade

Dealgan Boxing Club €137,000 for a new extension

Carlingford Sailing Club €18,500 for equipment

Termonfeckin FC €71,700 for Astro pitch upgrade.

"I received some hugely positive news this morning from Minister Brendan Griffin regarding Sports Capital grants previously ruled invalid", said Cllr McGahon.

"Applicants were allowed for the first time to correct their applications rather than having to wait for the next round of Sports Capital funding which was a heavy penalty for a small error in many cases.

"This is something I raised with the Department following a similar decision in relation to a club previously I’m glad the feedback was taken on board.

"The Sports Capital Programme supports clubs and organisations on the ground, and we very much look forward to getting that money into communities around the country in order that these organisations can improve their sporting infrastructure for everybody’s benefit

"I meet with Minister Brendan Griffin at the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Think In and he was able to inform me that the new round of Sports Capital for 2019 will be allocating the funding later in the year. "