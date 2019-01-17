Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday, January 17, 2019

The death has occurred of Kitty Carroll of Main Street, Blackrock

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in her 98th year, surrounded by her loving family, 16th January, 2019. Kitty, sister of the late Owen and Jack, and much loved aunt of Marie, Aundrine, Peter, Mary and Eugena. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephew, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Haggardstown Old Cemetery, Old Golflinks Road.

The death has occurred of Travis Foley of Clan Chullainn Park, Farndreg, Dundalk

Peacefuly, at his home, aged 17 years. Predeceased by his grandads Pat Foley and Christy Gray, uncles Gary and David Gray. Beloved son of Tracey and Kenneth and loving grandson of Josephine Foley and Una Gray. Travis will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum and dad, grandmothers, aunts and uncles, cousins, best friends Brian Mc Keown and Sean Mc Gee, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his family home. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Duchenne Muscular Dystophy Ireland

'House Private Please by Family Request

The death has occurred of Halina Laskowska of Moorepark, Ardee

Peacefully at Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Halina will be sadly missed by her loving husband Kazimierz, her loving sons and extended family.

Halina will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee on Wednesday (16th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (17th) from Finlay's Funeral Home walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin.

No flowers please.

Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

May She Rest in Peace