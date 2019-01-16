What's On
Dundalk's Friary Youth Club are holding a reunion night
Takes place Saturday January 26
Past members of The Friary Youth Club in Dundalk will be delighted to hear that the club is holding a reunion night on Saturday January 26 in Oriel Park at 8 pm.
The reunion will be celebrated with a night of 70 and 80's disco.
Admission is €10 and finger food will be available.
Donations will go to the Zoe Murphy Appeal.
Tickets are available from - Oliver Ralph - 0877457162 ollieralph@hotmail.com and Mary O'Hare, DPL, The Ramparts, Dundalk.
