Volunteers needed in Louth for Lollipop Day

The Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) needs your help this March. For the 18th annual Lollipop Day, the OCF is calling for volunteers in Louth on Friday 1 and Saturday, 2, March, to help raise vital funds for oesophageal cancer.

Lollipop Day involves thousands of people selling lollipops (€2) nationwide, in an effort to raise vital funds for the Oesophageal Cancer Fund. Without the generosity and support from volunteers, the OCF would not be able to provide the vital role it does in terms of awareness, research and better outcomes for patients and their families with this cancer in Ireland.

To date OCF has contributed almost €1.4 million in funding for oesophageal cancer research by the country’s leading experts into this disease and helped establish the National Barrett’s Oesophagus Register and Bio Bank, a vital step in developing an understanding of this cancer.

“We are very fortunate to have an ever-increasing number of dedicated volunteers, all of whom make Lollipop Day possible and a success every year,” said Noelle Ryan, OCF chairperson.

“But we still need more volunteers so if anyone or any group is interested in helping out, please contact us on www.lollipopday.ie.”

For more information on Lollipop Day; to volunteer, to make a donation, go to lollipopday.ie or to volunteer in Louth call Anne Cantrell on 086 454 2713.

Join the Lollipop Day Facebook page facebook.com/ lollipopday

Twitter: @LollipopDayIE

Hashtag: #LollipopDay