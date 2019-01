Average house price in Dundalk in November 2018 just €3k more expensive than 2017

The average price of houses sold and legally transferred in Dundalk in November 2018 was just €3,312 more expensive than November 2017 according the the Central Statistics Office's(CSO) Residential Property Price Index for November 2018 that was released today.

47 properties were legally transferred(executions) in Dundalk in November 2018 with an average price of €216,903. This compares to 71 properties in November 2017 at an average price of €213,591.

Looking at County Louth as a whole, it can be seen that the average house price for executions in November 2018 was €18,895 more expensive than a year earlier.

The average house price for the 116 properties legally transferred in Louth in November 2018 was €198,628, compared to €179,733 in November 2017.

The larger increase in average house prices in Louth in 2018, may be accounted for in part by Drogheda house prices.

The average house price for properties legally transferred in Drogheda in November 2018 was €250,601.

This is €32,223 more expensive than 12 months earlier when the average house price in Drogheda was €218,378.