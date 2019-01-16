Gardai
Garda checkpoints in Ardee as part of probe into death of Elizbieta Piotrowska
Investigation
Ardee in gardai have set up checkpoints in the town as part of their investigation into the death of Elizbieta Piotrowska, who was killed in the town last week (January 8th).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Ardee on (041) 6853222
Check points took place in Ardee as part of the ongoing investigation in to the death of Elizbieta Piotrowska on the 8th of January 2019. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Ardee on (041) 6853222 pic.twitter.com/1uyyJIFuef— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 16, 2019
