Garda checkpoints in Ardee as part of probe into death of Elizbieta Piotrowska

Ardee in gardai have set up checkpoints in the town as part of their investigation into the death of Elizbieta Piotrowska, who was killed in the town last week (January 8th).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Ardee on (041) 6853222