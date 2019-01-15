Louth County Council exceeds social housing target for 2018

Louth County Council has surpassed its target of delivering 308 social houses in 2018, council members heard at last week's Dundalk Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Emma Coffey asked for an update on how social housing delivery had progressed by the end of the year.

She was concerned that the target might fall some way short of the target of 308 units because by the end of November the local authority had just delivered 187 houses.

In a response to Cllr Coffey, the meeting hears that the local authority had actually exceeded its target, with 333 units delivered by the end of 2018.