Record 241 Christmas trees shredded by Blackrock Tidy Towns

Another successful Blackrock Tidy Towns event was held last Saturday, when a new record of 241 Christmas trees were shredded and mulched.

As with previous years Tidy Towns worked with local project partner Pelican Promotions, and benefited from using the excellent facilities of the Community Centre on Sandy Lane.

The exercise was very efficient, with a roadside collection service organized by Pelican in advance by email, allowing 120 trees to be collected directly, with the remaining 121 trees arriving on site by various means. Pelican did all the logistics around taking bookings by email, planning the pick-up routes and liaising with tree owners.

The resultant mulch from the 241 trees will be well used. Some participants on the day took some mulch home.

A full trailer load of mulch went to the stables in council’s animal compound in Dromiskin. This mulch, when composted down with manure, will later be taken to the Park for use, effectively double recycling of the Christmas trees.

The majority of the load went directly to the Blackrock Park for use in the woodland paths and mulching of the orchard trees.

The remainder of the trees arrived directly, often coming by foot

Results of the Event:

- Over the three years running this event, 703 trees were returned to the land, not landfill.

- By avoiding journeys to nearest recycling centre, 13,184 kms of travel saved (based on19 km return journey to Dundalk Recycling Centre per tree) – representing 2.6 tonnes of CO2

- The awareness raised from the event to promote all manner of recycling and re-use was invaluable, especially amongst the younger members of the community.

- The resultant mulch as used almost ‘on-site’, with the park located next door

- Overall the community element was excellent, with local organizations and local business working with the community, and providing a very useful service that was also environmentally sound.