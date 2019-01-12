Man accused of seriously assaulting members of the public in Dundalk

A 28 year old man accused of seriously assaulting members of the public in the town on St. Stephen's Day, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week.

Christopher McCabe of Sutton House, Seatown Place, Dundalk is charged with four counts of assault causing harm.

Three of the offences are alleged have occurred at Seatown Place, Dundalk and the fourth at McEntee Avenue - where the alleged injured party is a Garda.

He is also charged with public order offences at Church Street, Dundalk on the same date.

Judge John Cheatle remanded the defendant in his absence, to Dundalk District Court on the 23rd of January.