Irish Water announce disruption to water supply in parts of Dundalk today

Irish Water have announced that due to works taking place today, disruptions to water supplies will take place in Dundalk today.

As part of the National Leak Reduction Programme, valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Bellewsbridge, Castletown Road and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8:30am until 5pm on 11 January.

Irish Water recommend that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.