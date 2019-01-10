Louth County Council hands over new school building for Coláiste Chú Chulainn

Pictured at the official handing over of Coláiste Chú Chulainn: chief executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, receiving the keys from managing director of Ganson Building & Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd, David Rogers. Also pictured are senior executive engineer with Louth County Council, Frank Magee; director of Ganson Building & Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd., Paul Mc Quaid; principal of Coláiste Chú Chulainn, Tomás Sharkey; cathaoirleach of the Louth Meath Education and Training Board, Sharon Tolan; director of NMA Architects, Michael Grace; chief executive of Louth Meath Education and Training Board, Martin G O'Brien; contracts manager with Ganson Building & Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd, Michael Skelcher; chief executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin; Roelie Smit of NMA Architects; and managing director with Ganson, David Rogers.

Louth County Council has formally handed over the new school building for Coláiste Chú Chulainn to Louth Meath Education and Training Board. The keys of the building were officially presented to Cathaoirleach of Louth Meath Education and Training Board, Sharon Tolan by Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin on Friday 21st December 2018.

The new building, which is home to Coláiste Chú Chulainn and Coláiste Lú, can cater for up to 1,000 students. Both schools operate under the auspices of Louth Meath Education and Training Board.

As part of an agreement with the Department of Education and Skills, Louth County Council was responsible for overseeing the delivery of the new building, which is located at the Marshes, Dundalk. The Council procured the site and arranged the construction contract with Ganson Building & Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd.

Commenting, Ms Martin said:

“Coláiste Chú Chulainn is the third school to be delivered by Louth County Council in association with the Department of Education and Skills, and there are two more currently in development.

The Council is pleased to play a leading role in the provision of new schools in County Louth and we wish the staff and students of Coláiste Chú Chulainn the very best of success in their new school.”

Chief executive of the Louth Meath Education and Training Board, Martin G O' Brien added:

“Coláiste Chú Chulainn will make a valuable contribution to the future educational opportunities of students in the Dundalk area. One of the distinguishing features of the school is that it was delivered for local people, by local people.

"On behalf of Louth Meath Education and Training Board, I would like to sincerely thank those involved at Louth County Council for delivering such a state-of-the-art building. I also want to acknowledge the contribution made to the project by the talented design team and building contractor, Ganson Building & Civil Engineering.

“Louth Meath Education and Training Board enjoys a close working relationship with Louth County Council, and we look forward to many more successful collaborations.”