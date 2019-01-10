Dundalk band Just Mustard nominated for The Choice Music Prize

Dundalk band Just Mustard have been nominated alongside some top Irish acts for this year's Choice Music Prize.

As revealed by Tracy Clifford on 2Fm yesterday the nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year are:

The Academic

Delorentos

Just Mustard

KOJAQUE

O Emperor

Lisa O'Neill

Saint Sister

Rejjie Snow

Villagers

Wyvern Lingo

Follow the hashtag #RTEChoicePrize on Twitter for updates on the winner which will be announced at Vicar Street, Dublin on Thursday 7th March 2019. Tickets are currently on sale for the live show.

In the meantime check out the full list of albums at www.choicemusicprize.ie/

Just Mustard is a 5-piece band from Dundalk, Ireland. Crafting their own unique blend of noise, trip-hop and electronic influenced music, they released their debut album 'Wednesday' to critical acclaim in 2018.

Following some highly regarded sets at Other Voices, Hard Working Class Heroes and 2 nationwide tours, Just Mustard return to The Spirit Store on the 8th of February 2019. See details here: www.facebook.com/events/1005425546322163/

They will also play at The Workman's Club, Dublin on the 16th of February 2019.

The NME said the following about their debut album: "Their debut album 'Wednesday' is a two-toned masterpiece, flipping from hypnotic, smoky vocals to screeching industrial noise on the fly."