Brendan Grace north Louth bound this month

One of the greatest family comedians of our generation, Brendan Grace, comes to the Carrickdale Hotel this January 19, 2019 for what promises to be a fantastic night of comedy.

Brendan Grace has spent 40 years in the comedy business and most of this time has been at the very top of his profession.

Brendan's latest show features some brand new material and some 'Old Favourites' from his vast repertoire over the last 40 years.

His sense of timing and ability to read an audience is without equal. A brilliant character actor, his 'Bottler' character is legendary and is now featured at every performance.

The entertainment kicks off at 8 pm in the Carrickdale and tickets at €30 are available from the hotel. Call 042 9380900 for more details. They can also be bought at www.ticketmaster.ie

