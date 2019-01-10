Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday January 10 2019

The death has occurred of Gwendoline (Gwen) Ferns of Cherrybrook, Ardee, Louth / Dublin / Galway

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Rosemary and Deborah, son Declan, brothers Timothy and Paul, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Debbie McCarron, Cherrybrook, Ardee, on Friday from 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Bluebell, Dublin, arriving for Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Durkin of Omeath, Louth / Warrenpoint, Down

On January 8 2019, peacefully at hospital. Michael, dearly loved husband of Vera and loving father of Colm, Clare, Patricia and Katherine, Knocknagoran, Omeath and formerly of Warrenpoint.

His remains will repose at McAnulty’s Funeral Home 35, Church Street, Warrenpoint, BT34 3HN on Thursday from 3pm until 5pm and from 7pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday at 10.10am arriving at St. Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint for 10.30am Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother Hugh, sisters Mary, Lauree and Ena and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Southern Area Hospice, c/o McAnulty Funeral Directors.

May his soul rest in peace





