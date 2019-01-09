SPONSORED CONTENT

JOB ALERT: Accounts Assistant/Trainee Accountant sought in Carrickmacross

Applications sought from persons who may wish to pursue professional qualification

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Applications are sought for the position of Accounts Assistant/Trainee Accountant from persons who may wish to pursue a Professional Qualification in Accountancy.

Applicants should preferably have completed or partially completed an Accounting and Finance/Business Studies Degree or Diploma course.

Salary and conditions negotiable.

Applicants should apply by e-mail enclosing your CV to:-  aidan@amurnaghan.ie