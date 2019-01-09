SPONSORED CONTENT
JOB ALERT: Accounts Assistant/Trainee Accountant sought in Carrickmacross
Applications sought from persons who may wish to pursue professional qualification
Applications are sought for the position of Accounts Assistant/Trainee Accountant from persons who may wish to pursue a Professional Qualification in Accountancy.
Applicants should preferably have completed or partially completed an Accounting and Finance/Business Studies Degree or Diploma course.
Salary and conditions negotiable.
Applicants should apply by e-mail enclosing your CV to:- aidan@amurnaghan.ie
