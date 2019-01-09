Criminal Assets Bureau operation carried out in Monaghan this morning

This morning, Wednesday January 9 2019 the Criminal Assets Bureau assisted by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) carried out a search operation in Monaghan.

According to the Garda Press Office, eight searches were conducted – six at residential addresses and two at professional addresses.

The press office has not yet indicated where exactly in Monaghan the searches took place.

The following items of note were seized: Cash (Sterling & Euro) approximately €10,000. A quantity of documents and electronic devices including mobile phones were seized for analysis. A quantity of Viagra tablets and evidence of illicit tobacco and alcohol smuggling was seized.

This operation centres on an Organised Crime Gang operating in the border region with Northern Ireland and who are heavily involved in the importation and distribution of illegal cigarettes and counterfeit goods.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.