Councillors pass by-law to increase pay parking in Dundalk

Councillors voted to pass a by-law last night, which will allow for the increase of pay parking in Dundalk by 10 cent an hour beginning next month.

The new parking charge will come into effect from February 8 following last night's vote, which means pay parking in Dundalk will increase from €1 to €1.10 per hour.

Ahead of the vote which took place at the January Dundalk Municipal District meeting, some councillors voiced their concerns that councillors in Drogheda voted against changing the by-law that would have reduced pay parking in Drogheda from €1.20 to €1.10 per hour.

While Drogheda voted against changing the pay parking by-laws, some Dundalk councillors voiced their commitment to vote through the new charges that they had already agreed to accept by passing the 2019 budget, just before Christmas.

Cllr Mark Dearey said the members needed “to do what we took on to do when passing the budget”, with Cllr John McGahon saying “we're honour bound to agree” and that it was “a bit underhand to try and renege [now]”.

Cllr Anne Campbell said that while she understood where Cllrs Dearey and McGahon were coming from, she was unhappy with voting on the new charges, saying “we're 80 days from Brexit – we don't need any more charges”.

A public consultation would need to take place however, members heard, before changes could be made to parking charges for car parks, including long term car parks.

At present in Drogheda there is no charge for long term parking. Plans to introduce a €1 daily charge in Drogheda would have to be put on hold however, until new legislation could be put in place.

Different legislation covered car parks, the members heard, hence the neccessity for the public consultation.

It is hoped that following the public consultation, a consolidated by-law will be enacted, which will cover long-term parking in Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee.