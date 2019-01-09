PHOTOS: Trees cut down on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk today

A number of trees have been cut down on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk this morning in the vicinity of Market Square. Dundalk photographer Darren Rafferty took some photos of the trees being cut down.

It is believed they are being cut down as part of the Clanbrassil Street and St Nicholas Quarter rejuvenation scheme, with works commencing today.

A one-way system on Church Street and Clanbrassil Street to facilitate works on the rejuvenation scheme begins today.The system runs southbound from the junction of Church Street with the Laurels to Market Square.

Traffic travelling north towards Clanbrassil Street will be diverted along the Long Walk and The Laurels to its junction with Church Street.

Traffic can turn south towards Clanbrassil Street. Traffic travelling south along Church Street and Clanbrassil Street will not be affected.