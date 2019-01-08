€388k announced for three outdoor recreation projects in Louth

Funding totalling €388,000 has been announced today for three outdoor recreation infrastructure projects in Louth by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The three projects in Louth are as follows:

Dundalk - Ramparts-Blackwater river walk - €100,000

Ardee - Riverside walk - €88,000

Drogheda - Boyne Greenway - €200,000

The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure. It also supports the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in Ireland.

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme provides funding under three separate measures:

Measure 1: Small maintenance/promotion of existing infrastructure (maximum grant €20,000)

Measure 2: Medium scale repair/upgrade and development of new small/medium infrastructure (maximum grant €200,000)

Measure 3: Repair/upgrade and development of larger more strategic projects (grant between €200,001 and €500,000)

Projects approved under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme will primarily be run by Local Authorities and State Agencies, and funding will be provided to a maximum of 80% of total project costs, with the balance to be provided from Local Authority or other sources.