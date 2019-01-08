Would you like to own this north Louth church?

Local estate agents McArdle Auctioneers have placed on the market an old Carlingford Presbyterian church in the north Louth village for sale.

The property, situated in the heart of Carlingford, "has enormous potential as a social / Retail venue along this busy thoroughfare", according to the estate agents.

On their website, Mcardle Auctioneers describe the building as being ideal for hosting events.

"The imposing yet inviting limestone façade stands proudly on an elevated site with a large garden area to the front which is ideal for marquee and outdoor events."

The property is for sale by private treaty.

You can contact McArdle Auctioneers on 042 9334235.