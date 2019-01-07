Dundalk flying high in IBAL litter rankings

Dundalk is 'Cleaner than European Norms' and in the top 10 in the ranking of 40 town and cities in Ireland, according to the final litter survey of 2018 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

The Dundalk report stated:

“An excellent showing for Dundalk, improving on earlier in 2018. Some top ranking deserve a special mention – Court House Square was excellent in terms of presentation and paving;

"The wide paving on Clanbrassil Street creates a great sense of space and the overall presentation of the streetscape was good;

"Dundalk Institute of Technology continues to suffer from heavy levels of cigarette butts; the ‘Bring Centre’ by the Fire Station just missed getting the top litter grade – with a little extra care and attention this could easily be achieved.”

Set up in 1996, Irish Business Against Litter is an alliance of companies sharing a belief that continued economic prosperity - notably in the areas of tourism, food and direct foreign investment - is contingent on a clean, litter-free environment.

As part of the IBAL Anti-Litter League, An Taisce monitors towns independently and in accordance with international grading standards.