€408k funding allocated to 69 community groups in Louth

69 projects in Louth were allocated over €408,000 in funding through the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) in 2018, according to a statement released today by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

CEP provides capital grants to community groups and is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities. It supports a range of investment in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.

Among some of the projects to receive this funding are:

Louth Village Community Centre - €24,216 for audio Visual Equipment, speaker system, furnishings, Bouncy Castle/play equipment

Irish Wheelchair Association - €21,573 for Ardee Bathroom upgrade and develop sensory garden

Muirhevnamor Community Council - €20,000 for Energy efficiency works

Dundalk Youth Centre - €18,363 to paint exterior of building and provision of an IT suite

The application process for the CEP is administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area. There was an open application process when the CEP was originally launched last May.

Commenting today on the funding, Dundalk Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon said:

“This Community Enhancement Programme provided funding to communities in to enhance facilities in disadvantaged areas. It was great to see the wide variety of local projects supported.

"This programme helps support important work by communities across Louth by allocating funding worth €408,678 to 69 local projects."

The full list projects supported in the country can be found on the Department’s website here