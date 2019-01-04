Deaths in Dundalk - Friday January 4 2019

The death has occurred of Eamon Flanagan of Barrack Road, Foxford Co. Mayo, Blackrock, Co. Louth and Raheny

Beloved husband of Deirdre and wonderful Dad to Kevin, Rory, Cormac, Deirdre and Diarmuid. Deeply regretted by them, their spouses, grandchildren and many friends.

Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Foxford, on Sunday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St. Michael's Church. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am with the funeral proceeding afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Committal Service at 3 o’clock.

No flowers by request donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Clarke's Funeral Services, Foxford 0861700068.

May he rest in peace