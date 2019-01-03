Dundalk Musical Society presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Dundalk Musical Society's annual panto kicks off in An Táin Theatre in Dundalk next week/ Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs begins Monday January 7 and runs until Sunday January 13.

Nightly shows begin at 7.30 pm, with matinees running on Saturday and Sunday at 2.30 pm.

The organisers of this year's panto would like to remind patrons to check the date and time on their tickets, as well as the row and seat number, as the auditorium has assigned seating in operation.

For more information, call An Táin Theatre on 042 9332332.