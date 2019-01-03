New north Louth respite service to open this month

Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd, has welcomed news that the long awaited respite service for persons with disabilities in North Louth is hoped to be fully operational by mid-January.

O’Dowd said “I received a promising update this morning from the Chief Officer of CHO8, it outlined that the service is awaiting registration from HIQA and all going well we should see the beds operational this month. This will be a great relief to many of the families I represent in North County Louth."

"This announcement is on the back of the opening of the Bower House Respite Centre earlier in 2018 which caters for many families in County Louth and has been a massive success to date.”

"This news will be a further boost for families in dire need of respite in the County and also to the vital carers in our community who deserve a much needed break.

"The members of the Louth Respite Forum and all of the tireless disability campaigners we have in County Louth must be acknowledged as without them this would not be possible"

“The Arlee House will be located on the Dublin Road in Dundalk and will operate 4 respite beds.”