Friends of St Oliver's Community Hospital Dundalk hold fun quiz night

A fun quiz night, in aid of the Friends of St Oliver's Community Hospital, will take place in Clarke's Bar, Dundalk on Friday November 9 at 8.30pm sharp.

Plenty of craic and spot prizes guaranteed and light refreshments served.

A table of four is €50 and tickets are available on the night.

The main aims of the Friends of St Oliver's Community Hospital is to instigate, coordinate, and promote fundraising projects to fund recreational activities and outings for the benefit of the patient community of St Oliver's Community Hospital in Dundalk.