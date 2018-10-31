Dundalk student hits top notes at Classical Music Awards

Tiffany Qiu from Market Street, Dundalk, a sixth year student at St. Vincent’s Secondary School, was one of only seven finalists at the 2018 Top Security Frank Maher Classical Music Awards held at the Royal College of Physicians in Dublin last month.

It is Ireland’s largest competition for secondary schools with a €5,000 top prize.

Tiffany plays the piano and performed two pieces on the night, ’Voiles from Preludes Book 1’ by Debussy and ‘La Campanella’ by Paganini/Liszt. She was presented with a €300 bursary by Emmet O’Rafferty, chairman of the Top Security Group, for reaching the finals.

The awards were created in 2001 with an aim of showcasing outstanding young musical talent in Ireland.

The €5,000 top prize must be used to attend a recognised place of tuition, a course of study in Ireland or abroad or on a purchase necessary for the development of their talent.