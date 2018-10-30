Job Alert
JOBS ALERT: Number of vacancies at Celtic Pure in Monaghan
Production staff and warehouse operative required
Celtic Pure in Monaghan are currently recruiting for production staff and a warehouse operative.
Warehouse operative
Requirements
- High level of dedication, flexibility and commitment
- Previous experience in a similar work environment will be an advantage
- Full flexibility to work outside of normal hours
- Prepared to work shift work, including regular weekends
- Numerical and literacy skills required
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
Please forward your CV details to harry@celticpure.ie
Production staff
- Ensure products are confirming to SOP or any other certificate requirements from a quality perspective
- Daily checking on material or equipment specifications and performance requirements
- Participate in a cross-functional teamwork environment
- Working with change parts
- Working with Machines
- Manual handling
- Ensure accurate completion of associated paperwork/records
- Working on own initiative regarding process/methods
- Ensure strict adherence to all Health and Safety General Rules & Procedures
- General cleanliness of your area internally and externally
- Internal maintenance duties when required
Skills & Qualifications:
- Leaving Certificate or equivalent is a minimum requirement
- Technical certificate or relevant equivalent is desirable
- Minimum of 2+ years’ experience in a similar role is desirable but not mandatory
- High level of professionalism and good communication skills
- Ability to work in a pro-active and efficient manner
- Strong attention to detail and good organisational skill.
Email all CV’s to harry@celticpure.ie
