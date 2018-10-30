JOBS ALERT: Number of vacancies at Celtic Pure in Monaghan

Celtic Pure in Monaghan are currently recruiting for production staff and a warehouse operative.

Warehouse operative

Requirements

High level of dedication, flexibility and commitment

Previous experience in a similar work environment will be an advantage

Full flexibility to work outside of normal hours

Prepared to work shift work, including regular weekends

Numerical and literacy skills required

Accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Please forward your CV details to harry@celticpure.ie

Production staff

Ensure products are confirming to SOP or any other certificate requirements from a quality perspective

Daily checking on material or equipment specifications and performance requirements

Participate in a cross-functional teamwork environment

Working with change parts

Working with Machines

Manual handling

Ensure accurate completion of associated paperwork/records

Working on own initiative regarding process/methods

Ensure strict adherence to all Health and Safety General Rules & Procedures

General cleanliness of your area internally and externally

Internal maintenance duties when required

Skills & Qualifications:

Leaving Certificate or equivalent is a minimum requirement

Technical certificate or relevant equivalent is desirable

Minimum of 2+ years’ experience in a similar role is desirable but not mandatory

High level of professionalism and good communication skills

Ability to work in a pro-active and efficient manner

Strong attention to detail and good organisational skill.

Email all CV’s to harry@celticpure.ie