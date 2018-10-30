Job Alert

JOBS ALERT: Number of vacancies at Celtic Pure in Monaghan

Production staff and warehouse operative required

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

JOBS ALERT: Celtic Pure looking for Production Staff

Celtic Pure in Monaghan are currently recruiting for production staff and a warehouse operative.

Warehouse operative

Requirements

  • High level of dedication, flexibility and commitment
  • Previous experience in a similar work environment will be an advantage
  • Full flexibility to work outside of normal hours
  • Prepared to work shift work, including regular weekends
  • Numerical and literacy skills required
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Ability to work under pressure

Please forward your CV details to  harry@celticpure.ie 

Production staff

  • Ensure products are confirming to SOP or any other certificate requirements from a quality perspective
  • Daily checking on material or equipment specifications and performance requirements
  • Participate in a cross-functional teamwork environment
  • Working with change parts
  • Working with Machines
  • Manual handling
  • Ensure accurate completion of associated paperwork/records
  • Working on own initiative regarding process/methods
  • Ensure strict adherence to all Health and Safety General Rules & Procedures
  • General cleanliness of your area internally and externally
  • Internal maintenance duties when required

Skills & Qualifications:

  • Leaving Certificate or equivalent is a minimum requirement
  • Technical certificate or relevant equivalent is desirable
  • Minimum of 2+ years’ experience in a similar role is desirable but not mandatory
  • High level of professionalism and good communication skills
  • Ability to work in a pro-active and efficient manner
  • Strong attention to detail and good organisational skill. 

Email all CV’s to harry@celticpure.ie 