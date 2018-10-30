Job Alert
JOBS ALERT: Range of vacancies at Norbrook
Norbrook, based in Newry, one of the largest privately owned veterinary pharmaceutical companies in the world, are hiring.
They have a range of open Production Operative, Packaging Operative, Analytical Chemist and Maintenance/ Engineering roles available.
You can meet hiring managers at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk this Thursday November 1, 2018 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.
