Carlingford artist set to impress at Ireland’s premier art fair

An 68-year-old Louth artist, who swims a mile a day, will cause ripples with her work at Ireland’s premier art fair Art Source, which will be held at the RDS from November 9-11.

Rosemary Warren from Carlingford also uses her sailing travels around the world to locate new vistas for her watercolours.

However, the former director of art at Dublin’s St Patrick’s training college bases her work mainly on her experiences and her immediate environment on the shores of Carlingford Lough.

“When I look at my paintings, they are like a visual diary – little snippets of my daily life.

“I use watercolours and acrylic mainly and love especially painting still life and reflections through glass,” she said.

Although home is where the heart is, Rosemary has travelled extensively and she has had two exhibitions in Abu Dhabi, which she visited a number of times when her daughter was teaching there.

The visits inspired her to embrace a new direction of portraiture and her past exhibitions have featured a number of portraits of Abu Dhabi citizens in their traditional costumes.

Her love of the sea and seascapes in her work stems from her passion for sailing and swimming and she ensures to swim one mile every day, whatever the weather.

“I’ve lived in Canada for two years and spent a number of months in Abu Dhabi. I’ve also skippered in boats around Greece, Scotland, France and other places where I’ve picked up a lot of inspiration for my work.”

Irish art lovers have the chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 – as well as unique works by Andy Warhol – at the RDS

Over 15,000 people are expected to view exhibits from artists across all genres at the biggest art event of the year which features over 175 contemporary artists and galleries over two floors showcasing painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

From cutting edge contemporary art, realism and portraiture, to abstract art and landscapes, Art Source 2018 will showcase it all in one place and give visitors a fantastic opportunity to meet the artists and to buy directly from them for three exciting days in November.