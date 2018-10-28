Garda appeal for information following hit & run collision in Ardee

Gardaí at Ardee, Co Louth are appealing for information to a serious hit and run road traffic collision which occurred this morning, Sunday 28th October, 2018 at approximately 1.16am at Market Street, Ardee.

Three pedestrians (2 females 21yrs & 20yrs ,1 male 53yrs) were struck by a silver Vauxhall Vectra which mounted the footpath and failed to stop. This car was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance away. All three injured persons were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for various injuries, injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information or dash cam footage to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041-687 1134, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.