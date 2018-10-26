€28,000 raised for Maria Goretti Foundation

The committee members of the Peninsula Plough Day 2017 presented a cheque for €28,000 to Ciaran Hanlon from the Maria Goretti Foundation, Lordship last week.

The foundation expressed their thanks to all involved in the Peninsula Plough Day 2017 for the much-needed funds raised.

According to spokesperson Paula Hanlon, the numbers continue to grow at the centre with 80 plus families registered and as the needs for each child are established they continue to purchase new equipment to ensure they can create a home from home environment for each individual child.

Paula added that this would not be possible without fundraisers like this one and for that everyone in the Maria Goretti Foundation are eternally grateful for the continued support.