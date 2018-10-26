Deaths in Dundalk - Friday October 26 2018

The death has occurred of Margaret Smith (née McKeever) of Trenton, Florida and formerly of 106 Pearse Park, Dundalk.

Peacefully at home on Tuesday October 23. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Doug, sons Shea and Craig, grandaughter Shealyn, brothers Thomas and Barry, sisters Lena, Rosemary, Ursula and Sinead, aunt Anna, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral mass and interment in Trenton on Friday October 26

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brendan McNally of An Cearnog, Toberona and formerly Lurgankeel, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Frances and dear brother of Rosaleen (McEntee), Pat and the late Donal, Maureen (Winter) and Thomas.

He will be sadly missed by his sister, brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends in St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, on Monday, October 29th at 2pm, followed by committal in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Christina McGahon of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents, niece and her brother Jim.

Sadly missed by her brothers Thomas and Patrick, sisters Marie, Bridget and Philomena, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Ardee from 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to local charities.

May she rest in peace