HSE gives update on Western Building Systems constructions in Louth

The HSE has confirmed today that "there are currently no safety concerns regarding the integrity of its buildings in relation to construction works carried out by Western Buildings Systems at this time."

In light of structural inspections carried out by the Department of Education on schools built by Western Building Systems this week, the Dundalk Democrat contacted the HSE to enquire if the two developments at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda would be inspected as they were completed by Western Building Systems.

Both an Acute Psychiatric Facility and a modular section steel frame oncology department at Our Lady of Lourdes was constructed by Western Building Systems.

The HSE responded today to the Dundalk Democrat's query, saying there are currently no safety concerns but that a "comprehensive assessment" is being carried out.

The full statement from the HSE is as follows:

"The HSE has confirmed that there are currently no safety concerns regarding the integrity of its buildings in relation to construction works carried out by Western Buildings Systems at this time. .

"Having undertaken an initial review, it would appear that different forms of construction are involved.

"However, we are carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the relevant healthcare facilities to provide complete assurance."