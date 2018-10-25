Almost double the number of penalty point notices issued to males than females in Louth in 2017

2,100 penalty points endorsement notices were issued to males in Louth in 2017, almost double the 1,114 issued to females last year.

This is according to statistics released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The number of penalty point offences recorded in Louth on December 31 2017 was 11,978. This was down from 11,794 at the end of 2016, representing a drop of 10%.

Penalty point offences are recorded on the offender’s driving licence and remain on the licence for a period of three years.

The bulk of offences recorded for both male and female in Louth last year were for speeding.

For males, 1,405 of the 2,100 notices were for speeding or 67% of the total.

For females it was higher, with 868 out of 1,114 or 78% of the total recorded as speeding offences.