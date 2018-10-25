Excitement building ahead of Jerry Fish takeover of Dundalk Gaol

Excitement is building in the lead up to what will be a truly memorable performance by Jerry Fish, who will be bringing his piano show to the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday November 3 at 8.30pm.

Jerry Fish as front-man of alternative rock outfit An Emotional Fish gave us the indie rock anthem “Celebrate” and continued on his musical adventures with Jerry Fish & The Mudbug Club and The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow, producing hits such as “True Friends” and “Be Yourself”.

Jerry Fish is renowned for his showman antics and this reputation has afforded him his very own stage at Electric Picnic for the last number of years. He also stole all the headlines at Feile Classical this year when he led a pitch invasion!

Expect to hear Jerry Fish performing his favourite songs, old and new from a career spanning over two decades.

Tickets for what is guaranteed to be an up-lifting night in this intimate venue are €25. For further information and tickets call 042 9328887 or www.orielcentre.ie.