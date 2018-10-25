Dundalk news
Hoey's Lane Dundalk
Fire services called to house fire in Dundalk overnight
Fire services were called to a house fire in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.
Is has been reported by LMFM news this morning, the fire took place at a boarded up house on Hoey's Lane.
Emergency services were notified of the blaze at around 5.20 this morning. The house in question is opposite the entrance to O'Fiaich College.
A Garda investigation is currently underway.
