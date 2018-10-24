Dystopian Disco returns to Spirit Store in Dundalk this weekend

Dystopian Disco is the name of the night that takes place four times a year, run by Neil Waters and the other members of the Dystopian Disco crew.

It takes place downstairs in the Spirit Store this Saturday October 27, starting at 9 pm and entry is free.

"It's like an intertwining of talents and souls, and Dundalk is a great melting pot for music", says Neil.

"We're doing four gigs a year around every equinox, there's a slight occult nature to this", he continues. Dystopian is a very dark work, its the opposite of utopian. Whereas, disco is one of the most upbeat words you're gonna hear"

"That's the duality I'm interested in. The light and the dark. The darkness of the music, with a wee bit of fun."

"The music we're playing is all post punk", said Neil in conversation with the Dundalk Democrat recently. "We're not playing disco, we're not playing soul, we're no playing funk, hip hop, we're not playing rock n roll."

"There's post punk, there's avant garde, there's art rock....", Neil rhymes off a list of sub genres and acts that visitors to the night might hear, including The Smiths, Joy Division but also more recent acts including, Sigur Ros, The Strokes and many more."

For anyone looking for something different to go to this weekend, a trip to the Store might be well worth your while!